Navair Sees F-35 Requiring Up to 50 Maintenance Hours per Flight Hour

By Giovanni de Briganti

FY2018-2019 F-35 Annualized Sustainment Contract

DISCLAIMER:This Sources Sought is for informational purposes only. This is not a Request for Proposal. It does not constitute a solicitation and shall not be construed as a commitment by the Government. Responses in any form are not offers and the Government is under no obligation to award a contract as a result of this announcement. No funds are available to pay for preparation of responses to this announcement. Any information submitted by respondents to this technical description is strictly voluntary.INTRODUCTION:The Joint Strike Fighter Joint Program Office (AIR-2.6) at Arlington, VA announces its intention to procure, on a Sole Source basis, the services necessary to provide Annual Sustainment support services for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), JSF JPO (AIR-2.6).The services are currently being performed by LM Aero of Fort Worth, TX under N00019-15-C-0114. The existing contract is a Cost Plus Incentive Fee term type. This contract is due to expire 28 February 2016. A follow-on contract for FY17 Annual Sustainment support services is currently being negotiated.THIS SOURCES SOUGHT IS NOT A REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL.It is a market research tool being used to determine potential and eligible small business firms capable of providing the services described herein prior to determining the method of acquisition and issuance of a Request for Proposal. The Government is not obligated to and will not pay for any information received from potential sources as a result of this synopsis.ELIGIBILITYThe PSC for this requirement is 1510; the NAICS is 336411 with a size standard of 1,500 employees. All interested businesses are encouraged to respond. Specifically, the Government is evaluating the possibility of establishing this requirement as a Small Business/Other Socio-economic Set-Aside. As such, all eligible SB/SDVOSBs/8(a)/etc in Zone X are encouraged to respond.PROGRAM BACKGROUNDThe Joint Strike Fighter Joint Program Office (JSF JPO) at Arlington, VA is the program and contract agent for this JPO action. In accordance with these assignments, JPO provides the following: design, development and systems upgrade; system certification; technical support; pre-positioned technical support; supply support; systems engineering; systems development support, systems test and evaluations; software support; operational software development and maintenance support; test support software development and maintenance; production engineering support; overhaul and restoration program support; program management support; and quality assurance and system safety.ANTICIPATED PERIOD OF PERFORMANCEThe anticipated period of performance includes a base period of twelve (12) months and a single one (1) year option for a total performance period of two (2) years. The anticipated start date is 1 November 2017.ANTICIPATED CONTRACT TYPE:The contract type is anticipated to be a Hybrid consisting of Cost Plus Incentive Fee (CPIF), Cost Plus Fixed Fee (CPFF), Fixed Price Incentive Fee (FPIF), Firm Fixed Price (FFP), and Cost with an estimated total Level of Effort ofThese services shall be performed off-site at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD, off-site at the contractor's facility at Fort Worth, TX, off-site at various United States Service Bases, and at other locations specified in the attached Draft Performance Work Statement (PWS).This is a Pre-Solicitation notification that the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Joint Program Office (JPO) intends to award a Sole Source contract, as defined in FAR 5.201(a). All responsible sources may submit a capability statement which shall be considered by JPO.This Sole Source contract will be awarded to Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company (LM Aero), Fort Worth, TX, forThe material and non-recurring sustainment activities include: Training Material and Infrastructure, Initial Spares, Support Equipment, Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) Material and Infrastructure, Site Surveys and Site Activation Activity, Depot Activation, Reliability, Maintainability and Health Maturation, and the Structural Integrity Program.All recurring sustainment support and PBL Operations for the United States Air Force (USAF), United States Marine Corps (USMC), and United States Navy (USN), non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, to include: Program Management, Sustainment Integration Activities, Systems and Sustaining Engineering, Product Support Management, ALIS Maintenance and Operations, Fleet Management, Security Management, Joint Technical Data Management, Low Observable Management, Training and Training Support, Training Systems Operations, Support Equipment Support, Supply Support and Management Services, Industrial Operations, Warfighter Support, Support of Customer Unique Requirements, Ferry of Aircraft, Engineering Change Management, Support of the United States Reprogramming Laboratory, and DMS/MS support.-- Sustainment for two-hundred and eighty-three (283) F-35A aircraft for thethrough the end of FY18, and three-hundred and forty-three (343) F-35A aircraft for the USAF through the end of FY19, or for other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress.-- Sustainment for forty-six (46) F-35C aircraft for the(USN) through the end of FY18, fifty-six (56) F-35C aircraft for the USN through the end of FY19, or for other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress.-- Sustainment for ninety-nine (99) F-35B aircraft for the(USMC) through the end of FY18, one-hundred and nineteen (119) F-35B aircraft for the USMC through the end of FY19, or for other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress.-- Sustainment for twenty-one (21) F-35B aircraft for the British(RN) through the end of FY18, twenty-four (24) F-35B aircraft for the RN through the end of FY19, or for other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;-- Sustainment for sixteen (16) F-35A aircraft for the(IAF) through the end of FY18, eighteen (18) F-35A aircraft for the IAF through the end of FY19, or for other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence.-- Sustainment for eight (8) F-35B aircraft for the(IN) through the end of FY18, eleven (11) F35B aircraft for the IN through the end of FY19, or for other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence.-- Sustainment for thirty-three (33) F35A aircraft for the(RAAF) through the end of FY18, forty-eight (48) F35A aircraft for the RAAF through the end of FY19, or for other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Department of Defence.-- Sustainment for zero (0) F-35A aircraft for the(RDAF) through the end of FY18, six (6) F-35A aircraft for the RDAF through the end of FY19, or for other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence.-- Sustainment for eighteen (18) F-35A aircraft for the(RNLAF) through the end of FY18, twenty-six (26) F-35A aircraft for the RNLAF through the end of FY19, or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence.-- Sustainment for twenty-eight (28) F-35A aircraft for the(NAF) through the end of FY18, thirty-four (34) F-35A aircraft for the NAF through the end of FY19, or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence.-- Sustainment for fourteen (14) F-35A aircraft for the(TAF) through the end of FY18, twenty-two (22) F-35A aircraft for TAF through the end of FY19, or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of National Defense.-- Sustainment for six (6) F-35A aircraft for the(ROKAF) through the end of FY18, sixteen (16) F-35A aircraft for the ROKAF through the end of FY19, or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defense.-- Sustainment for ten (10) F-35A aircraft for(JASDF) through the end of FY18, sixteen (16) F-35A aircraft for the JASDF through the end of FY19, or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defense.-- Sustainment for fifteen (15) F-35A aircraft for the(ISRAF) through the end of FY18, twenty-one (21) F-35A aircraft for the ISRAF through the end of FY19, or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defense.Ordering line items to allow for additional supplies and services for DMS procurements, Participant-directed procurements of country-unique F-35 requirements, and government-furnished equipment (GFE) maintenance and repair.The responses to this Sources Sought will be utilized to determine if any Small Business Set-aside opportunities exist for planning for future procurements. All Small Business Set-aside categories will be considered. In addition, this market research tool is being used to identify potential and eligible firms, of all sizes, prior to determining the method of acquisition and issuance of a solicitation.…/…-ends-