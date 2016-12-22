The Official F-35 Price Tags Are Bogus: Pentagon statements do not reflect real costs or original estimates

(Source: originally posted on War Is Boring blog on Dec 22, 2016)



By Winslow Wheeler

The official prices quoted for the F-35 are incomplete, and count only some of what it costs to deliver an airplane that can actually fly and operate. If all production costs are counted, the unit cost is about 50% higher than quoted by the Joint Program Office. (USMC photo)