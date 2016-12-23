A cursory look at overnight reporting of this same request by conventional news outlets found that none had resisted using at least one tweet, and most used several, so we decided to take things a bit further, and have experimented below with a tweet-only report, albeit with a few contextual remarks.
This is possibly the best headline for this story
The F-35's CFIT: Controlled Flight Into Trump. https://t.co/5I3qxC7xQo— Livefist (@livefist) December 23, 2016
Trump Asks Boeing to Price Super Hornet Alternative to F-35
Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016
Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016
Ready to work with @realDonaldTrump's administration to affordably meet U.S. military requirements.— The Boeing Company (@Boeing) December 22, 2016
Sums up @realDonaldTrump's thinking on #F35 right now https://t.co/slEiYPsbNx— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) December 22, 2016
UPDATED: Trump is Now America’s Arms Deal Negotiator - @DefenseOne's @MarcusReports #F35 #FA18 @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/vx4uiOxjOO— Defense One (@DefenseOne) December 23, 2016
Trump tweet pits Boeing, Lockheed against each other https://t.co/9T09482zID pic.twitter.com/YLy0XvEvFy— The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2016
Lockheed Martin stock (left) and Boeing stock (right). Can you tell when Trump tweeted? https://t.co/VUDgsuDfdo pic.twitter.com/hsiKUkdZko— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) December 23, 2016
Looks like Lockheed CEO’s mutism after meeting Trump on Dec. 21, and her later, non-committal statement," may have backfired.
Less than a month from inauguration, @realDonaldTrump has upended prospects about the certainty of both for each aerospace giant. https://t.co/cgDsqpkJua— Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) December 23, 2016
Which begs the question: what are #F35 's capabilities, and which of them works on any given day? https://t.co/ZzV9KySzmK— Giovanni de Briganti (@JoedeBrig) December 23, 2016
@Jamie_Freed To toss out F-35 in favor of the F/A-18 E/F would be an astonishing turn of events.— AsiaJetWatch (@AsiaJetWatch) December 23, 2016
@AsiaJetWatch @Jamie_Freed Not to mention the impact on UK, Australia and all the other allies that have signed on to the programme— Ellis Taylor (@Flightglobal_ET) December 23, 2016
Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Dassault to price-out a comparable #Rafale F3R!— Philippe Top-Action (@top_force) December 23, 2016
Here's more on #Boeing's F/A-18 E and F Advanced Super #Hornet concept - a package of upgrades ready to order! https://t.co/4tWCDtNZqu pic.twitter.com/iAwITTJ5bm— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) December 23, 2016
Donald Trump's dream fighter plane is just that https://t.co/vhybI55nRg pic.twitter.com/9pRKANMp3F— Popular Mechanics (@PopMech) December 22, 2016
It would have been a lot cooler if Trump asked Boeing to price out a comparable MRF-24 against the F-35A. pic.twitter.com/Y9NiKPvYNJ— Stephen Trimble (@FG_STrim) December 23, 2016
Reaction to Trump's F-35 tweet. US official to me: "Downgrading F-35s to F/A-18s is just one more thing the Russians can thank PEOTUS for."— Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) December 23, 2016
"With his F-35 vs F-18 tweet, Trump introduces '@Twitter risk' to the defense industrial base" via @Reuters https://t.co/TAlxTCDCIk pic.twitter.com/UHlotC7gnZ— Phillip Carter (@Carter_PE) December 23, 2016
While Rolls-Royce of America obviously didn’t have a clue as to what was happening:
Remarkable power. Our LiftFan provides a staggering 20,000 lbf of thrust for @F35 B #AvGeek https://t.co/4LP9YAqjJo pic.twitter.com/gd60UEGSyd— Rolls-Royce America (@RollsRoyceNA) December 22, 2016
What would foreign F-35 buyers say?
If US cancels the STOVL variant of F-35 it would be an absolute betrayal of the US-UK Special Relationship.— Luke Coffey (@LukeDCoffey) December 23, 2016
OK, he's back to tweeting about other stuff. Whew. https://t.co/WGZWPXFWSS— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) December 23, 2016
Is government by Tweet a good idea?
Gotta say, reporting on Trump's tweets is starting to tick me off considering he refuses to hold press conferences to answer Qs about them.— Valerie Insinna (@ValerieInsinna) December 22, 2016
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is our first Tweet-only news report, and is a Trump-inspired experiment.
It proved time-consuming to collect and collate the tweets, and the result is necessarily incomplete as many tweets don’t include hashtags, and so are lost in cyberspace. And there are no doubt many pundits who have interesting things to say, but whose tweets and re-tweets will not necessarily reach us.
That said, it is an interesting exercise. We will let our readers judge its value.)
