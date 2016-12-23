Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

Ready to work with @realDonaldTrump's administration to affordably meet U.S. military requirements. — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) December 22, 2016

Trump tweet pits Boeing, Lockheed against each other https://t.co/9T09482zID pic.twitter.com/YLy0XvEvFy — The Hill (@thehill) December 23, 2016

Lockheed Martin stock (left) and Boeing stock (right). Can you tell when Trump tweeted? https://t.co/VUDgsuDfdo pic.twitter.com/hsiKUkdZko — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) December 23, 2016

Less than a month from inauguration, @realDonaldTrump has upended prospects about the certainty of both for each aerospace giant. https://t.co/cgDsqpkJua — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) December 23, 2016

Which begs the question: what are #F35 's capabilities, and which of them works on any given day? https://t.co/ZzV9KySzmK — Giovanni de Briganti (@JoedeBrig) December 23, 2016

@Jamie_Freed To toss out F-35 in favor of the F/A-18 E/F would be an astonishing turn of events. — AsiaJetWatch (@AsiaJetWatch) December 23, 2016

@AsiaJetWatch @Jamie_Freed Not to mention the impact on UK, Australia and all the other allies that have signed on to the programme — Ellis Taylor (@Flightglobal_ET) December 23, 2016

Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Dassault to price-out a comparable #Rafale F3R! — Philippe Top-Action (@top_force) December 23, 2016

Here's more on #Boeing's F/A-18 E and F Advanced Super #Hornet concept - a package of upgrades ready to order! https://t.co/4tWCDtNZqu pic.twitter.com/iAwITTJ5bm — Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) December 23, 2016

Donald Trump's dream fighter plane is just that https://t.co/vhybI55nRg pic.twitter.com/9pRKANMp3F — Popular Mechanics (@PopMech) December 22, 2016

It would have been a lot cooler if Trump asked Boeing to price out a comparable MRF-24 against the F-35A. pic.twitter.com/Y9NiKPvYNJ — Stephen Trimble (@FG_STrim) December 23, 2016

Reaction to Trump's F-35 tweet. US official to me: "Downgrading F-35s to F/A-18s is just one more thing the Russians can thank PEOTUS for." — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) December 23, 2016

If US cancels the STOVL variant of F-35 it would be an absolute betrayal of the US-UK Special Relationship. — Luke Coffey (@LukeDCoffey) December 23, 2016