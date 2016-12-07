The Secretary of the Air Force certiﬁcation that was provided to Congress in September 2016 was based on a rigorous review of program information available at the time of certiﬁcation.

Since her certiﬁcation, schedule pressures referenced earlier in this letter have increased the risk that LRIP Lot 10 aircraft delivered in FY 2018 will not be veriﬁed to have full Block 3F software, hardware, and weapons capability at the time of delivery.

When LRIP Lot 10 jets are delivered, they will have Block 3F hardware and software installed on them; however, there may be ﬂight envelope limitations until ﬂight testing of the aircraft is completed.

Flight test completion and full weapons and envelope clearance are expected later in FY 2018.

For many reasons, it is clear that the Lot 10 aircraft that will begin delivery in early 2018 will not initially have full Block 3F capability. These reasons include, but are not limited to, the following: -- Envelope limitations will likely restrict the full planned Block 3F carriage and employment envelopes of the AIM-120 missile and bombs well into 2018, if not later. -- The full set of geographically specific area of responsibility mission data loads (MDLs) will not be complete, i.e., developed, tested and verified, until 2019, at the soonest, due to the program’s failure to provide the necessary equipment and software tools for the U.S. Reprogramming Laboratory (USRL). -- Even after the MDLs are delivered, they will not be tested and optimized to deal with the full set of threats present in IOT&E, let alone in actual combat, which is part of full combat capability. -- The program currently has more than 270 Block 3F unresolved high-priority (Priority 1 and Priority 2, out of a 4-priority categorization) performance deficiencies, the majority of which cannot be addressed and verified prior to the Lot 10 aircraft deliveries. -- The program currently has 17 known and acknowledged failures to meet the contract specification requirements, all of which the program is reportedly planning to get relief from the SDD contract due to lack of time and funding. -- Dozens of contract specification requirements are projected to be open into FY18; these shortfalls in meeting the contract specifications will translate into limitations or reductions to full Block 3F capability. -- Estimates to complete Block 3F mission systems extend into the summer of 2018, not just from DOT&E, but other independent Department agencies, making delivery of full capability in January 2018 nearly impossible to achieve, unless testing is prematurely terminated, which increases the likelihood the full Block 3F capabilities will not be adequately tested and priority deficiencies fixed. -- Deficiencies continue to be discovered at a rate of about 20 per month, and many more will undoubtedly be discovered during IOT&E. -- ALIS version 3.0, which is necessary to provide full combat capability, will not be fielded until mid-2018; also, a number of capabilities that had previously been designated as required for ALIS 3.0 are now being deferred to later versions of ALIS (i.e., after summer of 2018). -- The Department has chosen to not fund the CAPE estimate for the completion of Block 3F mission systems testing lasting until mid-2018, an estimate which is at least double the Program Office’s latest unrealistic estimate to complete SDD. This guarantees the program will attempt a premature resource- and schedule-driven shutdown of mission systems testing, which will increase the risk of mission failures during IOT&E and, more importantly, if the F-35 is used in combat. -- Finally, rigorous operational testing, which provides the sole means to evaluate actual combat performance, will not complete until at best the end of 2019—and more likely later.