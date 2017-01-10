Crossing Oceans At Snail’s Pace: The F-35B Flies to Japan

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Jan 30, 2017)



By Giovanni de Briganti

F-35Bs of Marine Corps squadron VMFA-121 took nine days to fly from Yuma, Arizona, to Iwakuni, Japan, a distance that commercial airlines cover in 16 flight hours, with three stopovers and four flight segments. (Google Earth screen grab)