Class Justification and Approval for Use of Other-Than Full and Open Competition

(Source: Navair Joint Strike Fighter Contracts Division; issued May 15, 2017)



(This is an edited version of the original; see link at foot of the page)

This Class Justification and Approval (CJ&A)to Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company (LM Aero), Fort Worth, TX, for Lots 12-14 F-35 aircraft and associated supplies and services. Authority to act under this CJ&A expires on 31 December 2022.Supplies and services acquired under the anticipated Lot 12 contract actions will commence on or about October 2017 and end on or about December 2020. United States, British, Italian, Australian, Turkish, Norwegian, REDACTED, Danish, Netherlands REDACTED aircraft deliveries are estimated to commence in January 2020 and complete in December 2020.The contemplated contract actions will provide for the following supplies and services:• Forty-four (44) F-35A aircraft for the United States Air Force (USAF), or other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress;• Six (6) F-35C aircraft for the USMC and United States Navy (USN), or other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress;• Twenty (20) F-35B aircraft for the United States Marine Corps (USMC), or other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress;• Three (3) F-35B aircraft for the British Royal Navy (RN), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Two (2) F-35A aircraft for the Italian Air Force (IAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• One (1) F-35B aircraft for the Italian Navy (IN), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence• Fifteen (15) F-35A aircraft for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Department of Defence• REDACTED• Two (2) F-35A aircraft for the Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Eight (8) F-35A aircraft for the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Six (6) F-35A aircraft for the Norwegian Air Force (NAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence• Eight (8) F-35A aircraft for the Turkish Air Force{TAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of National Defense• Twelve (12) F-35A aircraft for the REDACTED or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by REDACTED• Six (6) F-35A aircraft for the REDACTED or other such quantities or variants as may be REDACTED• Six (6) F-35A aircraft for the REDACTED or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the REDACTED• Long lead-item materials, including long lead-time materials for a subsequent lot of Italian and Netherlands aircraft to be assembled in Italy at the Final Assembly and Checkout Facility, and for a subsequent lot of REDACTED aircraft to be assembled in REDACTED at the Final Assembly and Checkout Facility;• Ancillary Mission Equipment (AME) including Pilot Flight Equipment (PFE);• Production non-recurring (PNR} activities to support the F-35 production ramp rate, including affordability, producibility and production transition initiatives, special tooling, special test equipment, production aids, production equipment, manufacturing support equipment, support labor, diminishing manufacturing sources (OMS) management and redesign, and technical assistance;• Ferry of aircraft;• Engineering changes;• Technical, financial, and administrative data; and• Ordering line items to allow for additional supplies and services for DMS procurements, participant-directed procurements of country-unique F-35 requirements, and government-furnished equipment (GFE) maintenance and repair originally procured under previous contracts with LM Aero.Supplies and services acquired under the anticipated Lot 13 contract actions will commence on or about October 2018 and end on or about December 2021. United States British, Italian, Australian, Turkish, Norwegian, C, Danish, Netherlands, REDACTED aircraft deliveries are estimated to commence in January 2021 and complete in December 2021.The contemplated contract actions will provide for the following supplies and services:• Forty-eight (48) F-35A aircraft for the United States Air Force (USAF), or other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress;• Twelve (12) F-35C aircraft for the USMC and United States Navy (USN), or other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress;• Twenty (20) F-35B aircraft for the United States Marine Corps (USMC), or other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress;• Six (6) F-35B aircraft for the British Royal Navy (RN), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence• Two (2) F-35A aircraft for the Italian Air Force (IAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Three (3) F-35B aircraft for the Italian Navy (IN), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Fifteen (15) F-35A aircraft for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Department of Defence;• REDACTED• Four (4) F-35A aircraft for the Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Eight (8) F-35A aircraft for the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Six (6) F-35A aircraft for the Norwegian Air Force (NAF), or other such quantifies or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Eight (8) F-35A aircraft for the Turkish Air Force (TAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of National Defense;• Twelve (12) F-35A aircraft for the REDACTED, or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the REDACTED• Six (6) F-35A aircraft for the REDACTED or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the REDACTED• Six (6) F-35A aircraft for the REDACTED or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the REDACTED• Long lead-time materials, including long lead-time materials for a subsequent lot of Italian and Netherlands aircraft to be assembled in Italy at the Final Assembly and Checkout Facility, and for a subsequent lot of REDACTED aircraft to be assembled in REDACTED at the Final Assembly and Checkout Facility;• Ancillary Mission Equipment (AME) including Pilot Flight Equipment(PFE);• Production non-recurring (PNR) activities to support theF-35 production ramp rate, including affordability, producibility, and production transition initiatives, special tooling, special test equipment, production aids, production equipment, manufacturing support equipment, support labor, diminishing manufacturing sources (OMS) management and redesign, and technical assistance;• Ferry of aircraft;• Engineering changes;• Technical, financial, and administrative data; and• Ordering line items to allow for additional supplies and services for OMS procurements, Participant­ directed procurements of country-uniqueF-35 requirements, and government-furnished equipment (GFE) maintenance and repair originally procured under previous contracts with LM Aero.Supplies and services acquired under the anticipated Lot 14 contract actions will commence on or about October 2019 and end on or about December 2022. United States, British, Italian, Australian, Turkish, Norwegian, REDACTED, Danish, Netherlands, REDACTED aircraft deliveries are estimated to commence in January 2022 and complete in December 2022.The contemplated contract actions will provide for the following supplies and services:• Forty-eight (48) F-35A aircraft for the United States Air Force (USAF), or other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress;• Eighteen (18) F-35C aircraft for the USMC and United States Navy (USN), or other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress;• Twenty (20) F-35B aircraft for the United States Marine Corps (USMC), or other such quantities as may be authorized and appropriated by Congress• Eight (8) F-35B aircraft for the British Royal Navy (RN), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Four (4) F-35A aircraft for the Italian Air Force (IAF), or other such quantifies or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Five (5) F-35B aircraft for the Italian Navy (IN), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence• Fifteen (15) F-35A aircraft for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Department of Defence;• REDACTED• Eight (8) F-35A aircraft for the Royal Danish Air Force(RDAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Eight (8) F-35A aircraft for the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Six (6) F-35A aircraft for the Norwegian Air Force (NAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of Defence;• Eight (8) F-35A aircraft for the Turkish Air Force (TAF), or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the Ministry of National Defense;• Six (6) F-35A aircraft for the REDACTED or other such quantities or variants as may be authorized by the REDACTED.• Long lead-time materials, including long lead-time materials for a subsequent lot of Italian and Netherlands aircraft to be assembled in Italy at the Final Assembly and Checkout Facility, and for a REDACTED subsequent lot of REDACTED aircraft to be assembled in REDACTED at the Final Assembly and Checkout Facility;• Ancillary Mission Equipment (AME) including Pilot Flight Equipment(PFE);• Production non-recurring (PNR) activities to support the F-35 production ramp rate, including affordability, producibility, and production transition initiatives, special tooling, special test equipment production aids, production equipment, manufacturing support equipment, support labor, diminishing manufacturing sources (OMS) management and redesign, and technical assistance;• Ferry of aircraft;• Engineering changes;• Technical, financial, and administrative data; and• Ordering line items to allow for additional supplies and services for OMS procurements, Participant-directed procurements of country-unique F-35requirements, and government-furnished equipment (GFE) maintenance and repair originally procured under previous contracts with LM Aero.Pursuant to the F-35 Lightning Il JSF Acquisition Strategy, approved on 20 January 2016 by the Acting Under Secretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics), competition for the type of work to be performed under the LRIP and Full Rate Production (FRP) contracts is not considered practical. The Government has spent the past fifteen years and has committed approximately REDACTED on the SDD contract to develop and qualify the F-35 aircraft. Delaying the Lots 12-14 procurement to identify, develop, and qualify another source would negatively impact the operational capabilities of the USAF, USMC, and USN, as well as the non-U.S. DoD Participants in the F-35 Program.-ends-