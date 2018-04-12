Lockheed F-16V, Saab Gripen Compete for Slovakian Order

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted April 12, 2018)



By Giovanni de Briganti

After having repeatedly delayed replacing its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters, Slovakia now seems determined to complete this project, and is mulling competing offers for the F-16V Viper and Gripen C/D. The winner should be selected in June. (Twitter photo)