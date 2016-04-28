Close Air Support Fly-off Farce: F-35 Versus A-10 Fly-off Tests Designed to Mislead

(Source: Project On Government Oversight; issued July 10, 2018)



By Dan Grazier

An A-10 over Afghanistan. The US Air Force has contrived to structure the Congressionally-mandated fly-off between the A-10 and the F-35 so as to favor the latter, and has even kept secret the fact that the fly-off began last week. (USAF photo)