F-35 Program Cutting Corners to “Complete” Development; Officials altering paperwork instead of pursuing actual fixes

(Source: Project On Government Oversight; posted Aug 29, 2018)



By Dan Grazier

According to the original (2003) F-35 program baseline, the development phase should have been completed by 2010, and 1,966 aircraft were to be delivered by 2019. In fact, just over 300 have been delivered to date, all of them with faults requiring expensive fixes.