French-Italian Naval Partnership Scuttled by Conflicting Priorities

(Source: Defese-Aerospace.com; posted Jan 23, 2019)



By Giovanni de Briganti

The chief executives of Fincantieri and Naval Group signed their strategic partnership in Paris on Oct. 26 as their respective defense ministers look on; three months later, the alliance is dead in the water and at risk of sinking. (NG photo)