F-35 Far from Ready to Face Current or Future Threats, Testing Data Shows (excerpt)

(Source: Project On Government Oversight; posted March 19, 2019)



By Dan Grazier

This US Navy graphic shows the Fully Mission Capable (FMC) and Mission Capable (MC) rates for the Lockheed F-35C, whose Initial Operational Capability the US Navy declared on Feb. 28. Note that MC means the aircraft can carry out one of its assigned missions. (USN graphic via POGO)