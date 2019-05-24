Italy’s Supreme Court Acquits Former CEOs of Finmeccanica, Agusta Westland

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted May 24, 2019)



By Giovanni de Briganti

Giuseppe Orsi (R), former chief executive of Italy’s Finmeccanica, and Bruno Spagnolini, his successor as chief executive of its helicopter unit AgustaWestland, were finally cleared on May 22 of all charges of bribery by Italy’s supreme Corte di Cassazione.