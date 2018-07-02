The Hidden Cost of Canada’s Shipbuilding Ambitions: Double the Cost for Twice the Risk

By Giovanni de Briganti

Canada selected the Royal Navy’s Type 26 frigate, a paper design whose construction only began 10 months ago, as the basis for its new-generation CSC frigate, risking cost escalation and technical flaws as the design matures. (BAES image)