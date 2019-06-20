Eurofighter Looks to Future Improvements But AESA Radar Lags

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted June 20, 2019)



By Giovanni de Briganti

Hensoldt delivered the second production antenna for the Captor-E AESA radar in December 2018, but despite its availability none of the four Eurofighter partner nations has yet decided to order it, and Kuwait so far remains the only customer. (Hensoldt photo)