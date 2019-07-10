France to Float Lead Boat of New SSN Class in Late July

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted July 10, 2019)



By Giovanni de Briganti

The lead ship of the French Navy’s new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Suffren, will make its official début during a July 12 official ceremony, and will be floated by the end of the month at Naval Group’s shipyard in Cherbourg. (Naval Group photo)