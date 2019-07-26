F-35 Test Fleet Struggling with Low Readiness Rates

(Source: Project On Government Oversight; posted August 06, 2019)



By Dan Grazier

The F-35 operational test fleet has averaged a readiness rate of 11% since IOT&E began on Dec. 5, December 2018. There are 3 readiness ratings: Fully Mission Capable (in green), Partly Mission Capable (yellow) and Not Mission Capable (red). (Source: JPO via POGO)