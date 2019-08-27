Twitter Report from Moscow’s MAKS 2019 Air Show
(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Aug. 28, 2019)
PARIS --- For the second time, we are covering a major event in the aerospace and defense calendar with a Twitter-fest – a selection of the best Tweets we have selected about the #MAKS2019 Air Show which opened on Tuesday in Moscow.

Send comments and tips to our Twitter account, @DefAeroNews.



































-ends-





prev next