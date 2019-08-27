Twitter Report from Moscow’s MAKS 2019 Air Show

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Aug. 28, 2019)

#Zhukovsky: Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the 14th International Aviation and Space Salon #MAKS2019 https://t.co/qz15K0L4oR pic.twitter.com/4tyKmSzpXg — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) August 27, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended #MAKS2019 air show on August 27, where the export version of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter and MC-21 passenger airplane were demonstrated. pic.twitter.com/OhJjWlb854 — UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) August 27, 2019

President Vladimir Putin has opened the International Aviation and Space Salon #MAKS2019 on Tuesday. The opening ceremony was also attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganhttps://t.co/VyS2cuKb6B



the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter and MC-21 passenger airplane pic.twitter.com/q7Myn6Gd0m — Russia in USA (@RusEmbUSA) August 27, 2019

Su-57 in the air and on the ground: UAC will represent Russian stealth fighter on static display for the first time during upcoming #MAKS2019 airshow pic.twitter.com/97S24DWnfu — UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) August 23, 2019

Chinese Wing Loong I and II drones are on display at #MAKS2019 in Zhukovsky, Russia. (Photos: Liu Xuanzun/GT) pic.twitter.com/DLjvXH5Xp1 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 26, 2019

Sukhoi S-70 Okhitnik UAV finally with the flat nozzle! #MAKS19 pic.twitter.com/6QonQ3mYU3 — Michael Jerdev (@MuxelAero) August 25, 2019

Su-57's 'Experimental Predecessor' With Exotic Wing Shown at #MAKS2019 Air Show pic.twitter.com/GdUc0jfCUH — IndianDefenceUpdates (@defencealerts) August 28, 2019

More Su-47 Berkut Photos at MAKS2019! I really like this unique Design! pic.twitter.com/5AL0WTSHKs — MiG-23MS (@StefanKnippsch3) August 27, 2019

#Military: Ka-52K latest photo from #MAKS2019. This is supposed to be the ultimate anti-ship, & ground CAS helicopter for Egyptian #Mistral LHDs & it was designed for them but no clear information about the contract signing has been revealed & Egypt signed for AW-149 with #Italy pic.twitter.com/nSe8eFgga0 — Chief InfoSec Office (@CISO_Thoughts) August 28, 2019

Two newcomers the Helicopter Industry no longer just stand as mock-ups, but also take part in the air parade at the #MAKS2019 MI38 & KA62 pic.twitter.com/uD3p1Vqqic — HELICOPTER.SU (@rotor601) August 27, 2019

Another #MAKS2019 surprise: UAC displays MiG-35 on static with redesign tail, and a scaled model in exhibit booth with extended wingspan. Still trying to find out how and why. #MAKC2019 pic.twitter.com/9WaMdRQThe — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) August 27, 2019

Hot hot! MC-21-300 on the static display of the #MAKS2019 airshow. This one will be the first fitted with a passenger cabin. pic.twitter.com/Ged3StuCLh — UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) August 24, 2019

Cabin mock-up @UAC_Russia_eng @COMACAmerica CR929 also presented at #MAKS2019, but likely the same as shown in Zhuhai last year. https://t.co/hpJdIeF8dz — Richard_on_aviation (@rschuur_aero) August 25, 2019

Iran unveils a new cruise missile in #MAKS2019 [Russia International Aviation and Space] "#Mobin"

Operational range: 450 km pic.twitter.com/RWe8iHYFzZ — ERSHAD ALIJANI (@ErshadAlijani) August 27, 2019

Most Russian concept ever or most awesome concept ever? Think DARPA Gremlins, but with an Il-76 and a hypersonic aircraft. #MAKS2019 pic.twitter.com/Yj6zUO2Qvc — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) August 27, 2019

PARIS --- For the second time, we are covering a major event in the aerospace and defense calendar with a Twitter-fest – a selection of the best Tweets we have selected about the #MAKS2019 Air Show which opened on Tuesday in Moscow.Send comments and tips to our Twitter account, @DefAeroNews.-ends-