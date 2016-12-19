Overseas Media: China "Flexes Muscles" with Aircraft Carrier Drills

(Source: China Military; issued Dec 19, 2016)

BEIJING --- China's first and only aircraft carrier battle group has carried out its maiden live-fire exercises on a massive scale, in a show of strength, which included the launch of several missiles, according to a report entitled "China's Liaoning aircraft carrier conducts first live-fire drill as Beijing shows off military might" by Violet Law on the website of the South China Morning Post of Hong Kong on December 16.



The report said that footage of the military exercise – which involved the Liaoning carrier and dozens of other ships and aircraft in the Bohai Sea – was broadcast by state-run China Central Television (CCTV) on the night of December 15.



The broadcast on Dec. 15 was also the first time that a live-fire drill with the J-15 fighter jets had been shown to the public, said the report.



During the drill, missiles were launched from the Liaoning’s ship-to-air missile system while the J-15 launched air-to-air and air-to-ship missiles.



The Liaoning and several destroyers in formation also carried out a series of tasks including air interception, sea assault and anti-air and anti-missile exercises, aided by J-15 carrier-borne fighter jets. The J-15 fighter jets were shown in the footage launching several missiles.



It is reported that the Liaoning carrier has been going through a large scale renovation after it was imported from Ukraine. It was declared combat ready only until last week.



“Through this exercise, our confidence in the weaponry and the entire system was boosted,” said Xu Ying, chief of a J-15 squadron that participated in the event.



The Times of UK published a report entitled "China flexes its muscles with aircraft carrier drills" by Jamie Fullerton on its website on December 16.



According to the report, China has recently carried out a live-fire drill with aircraft carrier during a time when tensions have been rising in the region over US policy on Taiwan and the fortification of islets claimed by Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.



Chinese state media reported that 10 vessels and 10 aircraft took part in combat exercises involving guided missiles in the Bohai Sea, near North Korea, and showed footage of a target being destroyed by fighter jets from the Liaoning aircraft carrier.



The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) said the drills were to “test the performance of weapons and the training level of the team”.



The report said that Beijing also acknowledged for the first time that it had placed weapons on atolls that it has claimed in the South China Sea.



China has claimed repeatedly that it is not "militarizing" the area, despite having constructed islands and built runways, said the report.



China’s defense ministry said: “Were someone to be threatening you with armed force outside your front door, would you not get ready with even a slingshot?”



The tensions between the United States and China have continued to intensify since Donald Trump took a telephone call from Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen. The report says that Trump also questioned America’s long-standing diplomatic policy, which accepts Taiwan as part of China. The policy has been the cornerstone of the relationship between the two superpowers.



This week the US announced that it was sending advanced F-22 stealth aircraft to northern Australia to counter the Chinese threat.



It is reported that the Chinese state media have said that the recent "freedom of navigation" military exercises carried out by the US is "provocation", which could increase the possibility of conflict in the South China Sea.



"If China's building of normal facilities and deploying necessary territorial defensive facilities on its own islands is considered militarization, what is the sailing of fleets into the South China Sea?" said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.



It is reported that the commander of the US Pacific Fleet once expressed that the US will continue to resolutely resist China's "arbitrary and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea".



