Raytheon SM-6 Intercepts Ballistic Missile Target at Sea

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Dec 19, 2016)

PACIFIC MISSILE FIRING RANGE, Hawaii --- The U.S. Navy fired two Standard Missile-6 Dual I guided missiles, developed by Raytheon Missile Systems, from the USS JOHN PAUL JONES (DDG-53) during a recent test event, intercepting a medium-range ballistic missile target at sea in its final seconds of flight. The SM-6 is the new Sea-Based Terminal variant of the company's versatile missile portfolio.



The SM-6 Dual I achieved initial operating capability in 2016, and is on track to achieve final operating capability. It was first tested in a successful flight test mission in August 2015.



"This test showcased the flexibility of SM-6 by providing both anti-air warfare and ballistic missile defense from sea," said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, president of Raytheon Missile Systems. "Combined with its anti-surface warfare capabilities, the SM-6 will play a significant role in protecting U.S. and Allied forces at sea and ashore."



The U.S. Missile Defense Agency's Sea-Based Terminal program will protect against ballistic threats in their terminal phase of flight by using SM-6 missiles integrated into the Aegis integrated missile guidance system.



SM-6 provides U.S. Navy vessels with extended-range protection against fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles in the terminal phase of flight, and an offensive capability against surface targets.



In April 2015, Raytheon delivered the first full-rate production SM-6 from its $75-million, 70,000-square-foot SM-6 and Standard Missile-3 all-up-round production facility at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Raytheon has delivered more than 315 SM-6 missiles with continuing production.



The multi-mission SM-6 delivers proven over-the-horizon, air defense through the time-tested advantages of the Standard Missile's airframe and propulsion.



-- SM-6 uses both active and semi-active guidance modes and advanced fuzing techniques.

-- It incorporates the advanced signal processing and guidance control capabilities of Raytheon's Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM.

-- SM-6 delivers multi-mission capability for long-range Fleet Air Defense, Sea-Based Terminal defense, and Anti-Surface Warfare.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Missile Defense Agency was much more circumspect in its own, Dec 14 statement on this test, and carefully avoided saying anything about whether the target was intercepted and/or destroyed.

It simply said the test had met “its primary objective,” but did not say what that objective was, which allows any interpretation.

Raytheon, however, takes no such precautions, and the headline at top says the SM-6 “intercepted” the target, with no details in the body of the statement.

The cumbersome syntax in the first paragraph suggests only one of the two missiles fired (“it”) intercepted the target, but doesn’t say what the second missile did; not whether the intercept distance was enough to kill the target, nor whether it was a near miss, or a total miss, nor indeed whether the warhead detonated or not.

Given Raytheon and the MDA’s record in recounting the results of missile defense tests, this statement should not be taken at face value.)



