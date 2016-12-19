Data Link Solutions to Strengthen F-16 Tactical Communications for U.S. Foreign Military Sales Requirements

(Source: Data Link Solutions; issued Dec 19, 2016)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- Data Link Solutions (DLS), a joint venture between Rockwell Collins and BAE Systems, will provide improved tactical Link 16 communication capabilities for the F-16 fleet of Foreign Military Sales customers.



The U.S. Navy Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) has awarded DLS an $11.7 million contract for the production of Multifunctional Information Distribution System - Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVTs) for the F-16 Link 16 program and the option of $7.7 million for additional MIDS-LVT terminals.

“The F-16 aircraft conducts vital air-to-air and air-to-ground missions for the air forces of our allies,” said Doug Schmidt, director of DLS.



MIDS-LVT was developed by the MIDS International Program Office based in San Diego, California to provide Link 16 capability at a lower weight, volume and cost. Link 16 is a secure, high-speed Tactical Data Link used by the United States and NATO allies. MIDS-LVT provides real-time data communications, situational awareness and navigation, digital voice and TACAN, all in a jam-resistant, crypto-secured package.



Work will be performed in Wayne, New Jersey and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.





Data Link Solutions was established in 1996 by two of the world leaders in military communications, Rockwell Collins and BAE Systems, to pursue next generation Link 16 applications. DLS is a leading supplier of Link 16 terminals and software, as well as logistics and support services, and the only company to provide all MIDS-LVT variants including the MIDS-LVT (3) Fighter Data Link and the MIDS-LVT (LVT-2/11/12), and also builds the MIDS JTRS.



