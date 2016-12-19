SWRMC Completes First Selected Restricted Availability on USS Independence

(Source: Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Dec 19, 2016)

SAN DIEGO -- Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC) completed the first-ever Selected Restricted Availability on USS Independence (LCS 2) Dec. 9.



SWRMC is the Naval Support Activity (NSA), which oversaw the work being conducted on the ship under prime contractor General Dynamics, NASSCO.



"USS Independence met all scheduled milestones," said Lt. Shawn Williams, USS Independence Project Officer. SWRMC and NASSCO were able to support the ship's Damage Control Material Assessment (DCMA) and Light Off Assessment (LOA) on time."



Major work requiring dry docking the ship included waterjet anode pocket and stern tube replacement, AMAH hull strengthening, and the replacement of several 10-inch overboard discharge valve and 12-inch suction valves.



Additional high profile efforts included mission bay stanchion strengthening, air conditioning plant accumulation tank modification, and Number 1 and 2 Ship Service Diesel Generator (SSDG) top end overhauls.



The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, and networked surface combatant, optimized for operating in the littorals. The primary missions for the LCS include countering diesel submarine threats, littoral mine threats, and surface threats, such as small surface craft attacks, to assure maritime access for joint forces.





SWRMC is a Naval Sea Systems Command Field Activity under Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center. The command's mission is to provide superior ship maintenance, modernization, technical support, and training to the Pacific fleet.



-ends-

