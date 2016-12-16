Coalition Forces Supporting Legitimacy In Yemen Confirm That All Coalition Countries Aren't Members to the Convention On Cluster Munitions

(Source: Saudi Press Agency; posted Dec 16, 2016)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia --- In response to allegations by Amnesty International that the BL-755 cluster munitions was used between December 2015-January 2016 in the vicinity of Al Khadra in Yemen, the Coalition Forces Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, made the following clarification:



“First, it must be recalled that international law does not ban the use of cluster munitions. Some States have undertaken a commitment to refrain from using cluster munitions by becoming party to the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions.



“Neither the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia nor its Coalition partners are State Parties to the 2008 Convention, and accordingly, the Coalition’s use of cluster munitions does not violate the obligations of these States under international law.



“Second, the Coalition has conducted an inquiry into the use of cluster munitions in Yemen, including through dialogue with the British authorities and others. It has become apparent that there was limited use by the Coalition of the UK-manufactured BL-755 cluster munitions in Yemen.



“This munition was used against legitimate military targets to defend Saudi towns and villages against continuous attacks by Houthi militia, which resulted in Saudi civilian casualties. In deploying this munition, the Coalition fully observed the international humanitarian law principles of distinction and proportionality. Furthermore, the munition was not deployed in civilian population centers.



“Finally, the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirms that it decided to cease usage of the UK-manufactured BL-755 cluster munitions. Thereafter, the Saudi Government has informed the UK Government about this decision.”



