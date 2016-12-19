Pentagon: China Threatened to Bankrupt Defense Contractor: Incident involving jet fighter logistics highlights aggressive Chinese cyber espionage

(Source: Washington Free Beacon; issued Dec 19, 2016)

By Bill Gertz

A U.S. defense contractor was threatened with bankruptcy by Chinese hackers seeking jet fighter logistics secrets, according to the Pentagon’s Joint Staff.A report earlier this month by the Joint Staff’s J-2 intelligence directorate revealed that the American contractor, a company involved in classified defense work, was threatened by Chinese hackers, according to Pentagon officials familiar with the report.The Chinese demanded access to the company’s intellectual property, and said unless the company secrets were provided, China would steal the data, reverse engineer it, and then sell it internationally in a bid to force the company into bankruptcy.The unidentified company is involved in supplying logistics support for U.S. fighter aircraft, such as parts and maintenance for fighters.A Joint Staff spokesman declined to comment.Other details of the Chinese cyber industrial espionage were not disclosed, but officials said the incident is an example of a new kind of bold cyber espionage that has been underway for years, involving China targeting U.S. companies such as defense contractors, manufacturers, and high-technology firms.A Pentagon official said the defense contractor case suggests China likely is conducting similar threatening activities against U.S. companies beyond the defense industry.“What if they’re doing that to the rest of our industry?” the official said. “The Chinese are likely to tell U.S. manufacturing entities either share your stuff with us we’ll reverse engineer it and bankrupt you.” (end of excerpt)-ends-