The Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries Have Delivered the First CAEW G550 to the Italian Air Force

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Dec 19, 2016)

The first G550 Conformal AEW aircraft in Italian Air Force markings. It fitted with conformal radar antennas allowing 360-degree coverage, and a wide range of sensors. A second aircraft is due to follow in 2017. (IAI photo)

At a ceremony held at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel and Italy have marked another significant step in the realization of the agreement signed in 2012 with the delivery of the first of two CAEW aircraft to Italy. The ceremony was attended by the Italian ambassador, senior officials from the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) and representatives from the Italian Air Force.



The CAEW- Conformal Airborne Early Warning & Control System, installed on the G-550 Gulfstream aircraft, -is an early warning and air control system developed by ELTA systems, an IAI subsidiary. The second aircraft included in the agreement is expected to be delivered to the Italian Air Force during 2017. The aircraft are equipped with advanced mission systems including radar, electronic intelligence, self-defense and advanced communications systems to NATO standards.



DDR&D Director, Brig. Gen. (res) Dr. Daniel Gold: "The system reflects the deep, fruitful collaboration between the Italian and Israeli ministries of defense. It's both sides understanding of the needs and challenges that stand before the other. In the framework of this agreement, one of the products of which we see here before us, the Italian government signed a reciprocal procurement agreement with the Israeli defense industries at a volume of over 4 billion NIS.



“This is a continuation of the procurement of 30 training aircraft for the [Israeli] Air Force, made in Italy. The cooperation is very substantial and significant to the Israeli industry, and allows for the development of advanced technologies to be used first and foremost by the IDF, and provides two warning aircraft with the worlds most advanced abilities."



IAI President & CEO, Joseph Weiss: "As part of the strengthening of our close relations with Italy and European industry, we are pleased to hand over the CAEW, one of IAI's most advanced systems, representing the next generation in Mission Aircraft, to the Italian Ministry of Defense. We are proud that this joint development program between IAI, Italian industry, and the Italian Ministry of Defense, has been highly successful and met the challenging schedule. We look forward to continuing this model of international cooperation with additional countries and customers."



Background:



The G550 CAEW is a unique CAEW solution built on radar installed on the sides of the aircraft. The CAEW provides aerial and maritime situational awareness with 360-degree surveillance of airborne targets at all altitudes, over any terrain and in any weather conditions, including maritime surveillance and electronic surveillance. It can operate at long ranges with extended flight time.



The systems, provided by ELTA, include:

-- Advanced AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) four-dimensional radar with 360-degree detection, identification and tracking of airborne and surface targets.

-- Electronic Surveillance Measures system (ESM) covering 360-degrees, detecting emitters at a wide range of frequencies, accurately measuring the emitter, its electronic parameters and its platform.

-- NATO-compatible communications system, produced jointly by ELTA and Italy's Leonardo.

-- Self-Protection System (SPS) with 360-degree coverage including active and passive sensors, detecting threats approaching the CAEW aircraft, and countermeasures against incoming missiles.

-- Mission Computer System (MCS) creating and displaying aerial and maritime situational pictures by integrating data from the various sensors and tactical datalinks.



The system was developed with exceptional, unique technologies, using cutting-edge global knowledge.



ELTA's ground support systems include:

-- Satellite communication ground station

-- Mission Support System (MSS) for pre-mission planning & post-mission analysis

-- Operator Training System (OTS) providing a realistic mission environment for training mission crews.



-ends-

