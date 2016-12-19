CAMEX Authorizes Proceedings At the WTO Against Canada for State Subsidies for Its Aeronautical Industry

(Source: Brazil Foreign Ministry; issued Dec 19, 2016)

The Council of Ministers of the Foreign Trade Chamber (CAMEX) authorized the opening of a dispute settlement procedure against Canada at the WTO on state subsidies granted to the aeronautical industry, specifically to Bombardier.



In 2016 alone, the Government of Quebec injected USD 2.5 billion into Bombardier. There is indication that the Canadian Federal Government intends to make a significant new contribution to the company's capital soon, to ensure the viability of the new C-Series aircraft and its placing on the market at artificially reduced prices.



In the assessment of Brazil, the support granted by the Canadian government to Bombardier has affected the competitive conditions in the market in a way that is incompatible with the commitments made by Canada in the WTO.



(ends)



Embraer Welcomes Brazil’s Decision to Challenge Canada at the World Trade Organization

(Source: Embraer; issued Dec 19, 2016)

SÃO PAULO, Brazil --- Embraer considers of strategic importance the decision by the Council of Ministers of Brazilian Foreign Trade Chamber (CAMEX) to initiate dispute settlement proceedings against Canada at the World Trade Organization (WTO). CAMEX is Brazil’s highest government institution with responsibilities over the country’s foreign trade policies.



The dispute settlement proceedings involve subsidies of over USD 4 billion provided by Canada to Bombardier, Embraer’s competitor in the commercial aircraft sector. In 2016 alone, USD 2.5 billion have been provided to the Canadian manufacturer.



The Brazilian Government’s understanding, shared by Embraer, is that the Canadian Government’s subsidies to Bombardier not only enabled the company to survive, but also allowed Bombardier to offer its aircraft to customers at artificially low prices, distorting the commercial aircraft market and violating Canada’s WTO obligations.



After multiple attempts to resolve the issue at the diplomatic level, Embraer believes that “the formal dispute settlement process at the WTO is the only means to ensure a level playing field in the market,” said Paulo Cesar Silva, Embraer President & CEO. “Canada’s subsidies have caused significant market distortions and are not in compliance with international trade rules.”



-ends-

