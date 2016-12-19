Unilateral Negotiations Still In Play for F-35 Contract (excerpt)

(Source: Flightglobal.com; posted Dec 19, 2016)

By Leigh Giangreco

WASHINGTON, DC. --- Despite the lingering threat of legal action from Lockheed Martin following a unilaterally negotiated contract for low rate initial production (LRIP) Lot 9 for the F-35, the US Defense Department could still deploy the controversial measure to decide the contract price for Lot 10.In late November, the DOD awarded Lockheed a $1.2 billion contract as part of an undefinitised contract modification to lot 10. The award covered advanced procurement for 90 aircraft, including foreign military sales customers, and the contract’s ceiling hits $7.1 billion.But that UCA also allows the Pentagon to unilaterally negotiate LRIP 10, F-35 programme executive officer Lt Gen Chris Bogdan told reporters on 19 December.“So what just happened? LRIP 10 went on an undefinitised contract, so it is a fact that that contract could now be available for unilateral determination,” he says. “Do I want that to happen? Absolutely not. Do I think that will happen? I do not believe so. We want to negotiate in good faith and come to a bilateral agreement with Lockheed Martin.” (end of excerpt)-ends-