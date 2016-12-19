F-35 Developmental Flight Test Delays Could Impact Follow-On Modernization Program (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted Dec 19, 2016)

By Valerie Insinna

WASHINGTON --- The Pentagon’s head of acquisition is preparing to alert lawmakers that F-35 developmental flight tests, originally slated to end in October 2017, could extend as long as May 2018. Should more money be needed to fund those activities, the F-35 joint program office plans to seize it from the follow-on modernization account, which would defer those activities by proxy, the head of the F-35 joint program office acknowledged on Monday.Since the F-35 program was rebaselined in 2011, the F-35 joint program office has used Oct. 31, 2017 as its target date to end System Development and Demonstration flight testing. The JPO will probably miss that date by a couple months, and now projects that it will complete flight tests by the end of Feb 2018, said Program Executive Officer Lt. Gen. Christopher Bogdan.A letter from Pentagon head of acquisition Frank Kendall to Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain — expected to be sent to Capitol Hill either today or tomorrow — goes a few months further. According to Bogdan, the letter states that the JPO has been directed to prepare to add funds that would prolong flight testing to May 2018 if necessary.If the Defense Department needs more money to carry flight tests beyond February 2018, the JPO will dig into funding from the F-35 Block 6 follow-on modernization (FOM) program, Bogdan told reporters on Dec.19.“I estimate that the extended flight test period, if needed, will not exceed $100 million. However, if I have to take money out of FOM, depending on how much money I would have to take out of it, there is a chance that the follow-on modernization program may be delayed,” he said. (end of excerpt)-ends-