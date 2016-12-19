Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 19, 2016)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $1,463,276,000 fixed-price-incentive modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2431) for the procurement of the detail design and construction of USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).



Work to be performed is the detail design and construction of LPD 28, the 12th ship in the LPD 17 amphibious transport dock ship class. The previously awarded LPD 28 advance procurement and long lead time material efforts, funded in the amount of $269,736,574, have been subsumed into the total price of the LPD 28.



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (72 percent); Crozet, Virginia (3 percent); Beloit, Wisconsin (2 percent); Brunswick, Georgia (1 percent); and Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1 percent), with other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (21 percent).



Work is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,173,539,426 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



(ends)



Ingalls Shipbuilding Awarded $1.46 Billion for Construction of Amphibious Transport Dock Fort Lauderdale

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued Dec 19, 2016)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division was awarded a $1.46 billion, fixed-price incentive contract for the detail design and construction of the amphibious transport dock Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).



“This contract demonstrates the confidence the Navy has in our shipbuilders’ performance in this program,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “Building LPD 28 allows the entire LPD industrial base to maintain a hot production line so that our sailors and Marines receive quality amphibious warships as efficiently and affordably as possible.”



Ingalls has built and delivered 10 ships in the San Antonio class of amphibious warships. The 11th, Portland (LPD 27), launched last year and is scheduled for sea trials in mid-2017.



LPD 28 is named Fort Lauderdale to honor the Florida city’s historic ties to the U.S. Navy, which date to the 1830s and include an important naval training center during World War II.



The San Antonio class is a major part of the Navy’s 21st century amphibious assault force. The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ships are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.



The ships support a Marine Air Ground Task Force across the spectrum of operations, conducting amphibious and expeditionary missions of sea control and power projection to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions throughout the first half of the 21st century.





Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 37,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.



-ends-

