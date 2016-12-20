Australia and France Sign Future Submarine Inter-Governmental Agreement

(Source: Australian Prime Minister’s Office; issued Dec 20, 2016)

In Adelaide today, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) and French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sign the Inter-Governmental Agreement regarding Australia’s future submarine fleet, a program valued at A$50 billion (AUS DoD photo)





The agreement, signed by the Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, and the French Minister for Defence, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will underpin the largest capital project in Australia’s history.



Our agreement will further strengthen the long and proud Australia-France defence relationship, which was forged more than a century ago on the battlefields of World War I.



The Future Submarine Program will generate thousands of jobs in Australia and will be a significant part of our Defence capability well into the second half of this century. The submarines will be built in Australia, by Australians using Australian steel.



Manufacturers, small businesses and high-tech innovators across the country stand to benefit from this project.

The IGA is the last foundation stone needed to ensure Australia is able to develop a cutting edge sovereign submarine capability. It follows the selection of French company DCNS as Australia’s Future Submarine design and mobilisation partner and Lockheed Martin Australia as the combat system integrator.



The build of the future submarines in Australia, along with the Government's continuous naval shipbuilding strategy starting with offshore patrol vessels and future frigates, will create more than 5,000 jobs across Australia.



The Turnbull Government’s continuous naval shipbuilding program will deliver state of the art naval capability for our long-term security, providing certainty for the naval shipbuilding workforce and industry.



(ends)

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 20, 2016)

(Joint statement issued by the Australian and French ministries of defense)

Australia’s Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne and France’s Minister of Defence, Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian, today welcomed the signing of an Agreement on Australia’s Future Submarine Program. The agreement establishes the framework between the Governments of Australia and France required for the development of the Royal Australian Navy’s new fleet of submarines.



“This historic agreement builds on the strength and depth of the Australia-France defence relationship and is another significant step forward for Australia’s Future Submarine Program,” Minister Payne said.



“Australia’s 2016 Defence White Paper established the need for a highly sophisticated and regionally superior submarine fleet. This fleet will, with the assistance of France, be built in Australia. The agreement signed today will enable France to transfer cutting-edge skills, knowledge and technology to the Australian Government and Australian industry to achieve a sovereign operational and sustainment submarine capability in Australia.



“Underpinning Australia’s long-term partnership with French company DCNS for the design and build of Australia’s future submarines, the agreement also recognises the importance of maximising Australian industry involvement in the Future Submarine Program, including through deepening partnerships between Australian and French defence suppliers. This will drive innovation, jobs and economic growth right across Australia.”



Minister Le Drian said France was committed to working with Australia to deliver a regionally superior sovereign submarine capability. “I am pleased to sign this agreement today and I thank Australia for hosting today’s historic event,” Minister Le Drian said.



Minister Le Drian said the agreement would also strengthen the broader relationship between Australia and France. “The agreement is an important milestone in the deepening bilateral relationship, including operational cooperation between our Navies, and investment in innovation and technology. While in Sydney I visited the French Navy’s multimission ship d’Entrecasteaux, which was deployed to Noumea this year. Its presence in Sydney is a testament to the vitality of our operational cooperation.”



The agreement will be made publicly available through both nations’ respective ratification processes.



-ends-

