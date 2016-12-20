Upgraded CAE GESI Constructive Simulation System Now Ready-for-Training for Austrian Army

(Source: CAE, Inc.; issued Dec 20, 2016)

STOLBERG, Germany --- CAE today announced that an upgraded version of its CAE GESI constructive simulation system for command and staff training has been installed and is now ready-for-training for the Austrian Army.



The latest generation CAE GESI command and staff training system, known as FűSim within the Austrian Army, is now installed at Landesverteidigungsakademie (LVAk) in Weitra, Austria. In addition, CAE provided a third-party communications system to the Austrian Army's Theresian Military Academy (TherMilAk) in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, to be integrated with GESI. The Austrian Army can now conduct civil-military cooperation exercises at the two locations in Austria as well as traditional command and staff training exercises for brigade and battalion commanders.



"For almost 20 years we have been using the CAE GESI constructive simulation software that allows us to train our commanders for complex scenarios in a realistic and efficient simulation environment," said Colonel Wolfgang Kralicek, head of section training equipment and simulation for the Austrian Ministry of Defense. "With the next-generation GESI system, we will be able to simulate more complex scenarios in urban terrain with more entities connected with our command and control system."



Enhancements to the next-generation CAE GESI constructive simulation software include an easy-to-use exercise editor, comprehensive after-action-review capability, and interoperability with a range of command and control (C2) systems. CAE will deliver additional upgrades to the Austrian Army for the Theresian Military Academy in 2017.



"We are pleased to have delivered the next-generation CAE GESI system to the Austrian Army less than four months after contract award and ahead of schedule," said Ian Bell, CAE's Vice President and General Manager, Europe/Middle East/Africa. "Austria along with other European armies trusts in CAE GESI for high-quality command and staff training, and we continue to make significant investments to GESI to bring additional features and capabilities."



CAE GESI is the primary constructive simulation training tool used for command and staff training in Europe. In addition to Austria, the armies of Germany, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Poland and Norway are all using the CAE GESI system for a range of command and staff training requirements, including classroom training at schools and academies.





