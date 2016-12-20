DynCorp International Will Pursue Legal Recourse Before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims

(Source: DynCorp International; issued Dec 20, 2016)

MCLEAN, Va. --- DynCorp International (DI) is disappointed that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has denied its protest of a Department of State (DOS) award of the Worldwide Aviation Support Services (WASS) contract to AAR Airlift Group (AAR).



DI will immediately pursue legal recourse before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.



Additionally, two separate but related proceedings continue. AAR is currently under investigation by the Department of State’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and is the subject of ongoing litigation in a second federal court.



Responding to a whistle-blower allegation that AAR improperly obtained DI proprietary information related to the solicitation, DOS referred the issue to its Inspector General and that decision is pending.



DI alleged that AAR violated the Florida Uniform Trade Secrets Act by obtaining DI trade secrets as it competed for the WASS program. In that matter, a U.S. appeals court recently reinstated DI’s claim and reversed a Florida District Court decision dismissing the lawsuit and remanded it to the district court for further proceedings.



DI has supported the WASS program for 24 years with an exemplary record in safety and superior customer satisfaction.





