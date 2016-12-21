The Netherlands Procure Leguan Bridge Layers

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued Dec 21, 2016)

The Dutch Army’s variant of the Leguan bridge-layers will be fitted to a Leopaed 2 tank hull and will comprise two 14-meter spans or a single 26-meter span. (KMW photo)

MUNICH / KOBLENZ, Germany --- On behalf of the Dutch procurement office (DMO), the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment (BAAINBw) signed an agreement with Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) for the procurement of five Leguan bridge layer systems on Leopard 2 chassis on 20 December, 2016.



The entire procurement plan also includes training simulators, accessory equipment and an option for additional bridge layer systems. The vehicles will be transferred to the Dutch army in 2019 and 2020.



This version of the Leguan is capable of laying and transporting two 14-metre long bridges or one 26-metre long bridge, even under combat conditions.



The Dutch army is the sixth user of the Leguan on Leopard 2 chassis. In total, armies from 17 countries operate the Leguan bridge layer system on various mobility platforms.



