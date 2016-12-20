Irkut Begins MC-21 Frequency Response Tests

(Source: Irkut Corporation; issued Dec 20, 2016)

Within the preparation for the maiden flight of the new MC-21 airliner Irkut Corporation began tests of MC-21-300-0001 aircraft on frequency response. The works are held in the final assembly shop of the Irkutsk Aviation plant with the participation of specialists from the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute named after N.E. Zhukovsky (TsAGI).



It provides information on the preparation for the maiden flight of the MC-21-300-0001 aircraft, manufacturing of the experimental batch, as well as ground-based testing of new aircraft.



