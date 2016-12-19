The Telegraph, FT, Times, Guardian, Sky and others report on the Defence Secretary's comments in the House of Commons regarding Saudi Arabia's use of cluster munitions in Yemen. The articles highlight that only a limited number were sold by the UK, with the last one sold in 1989. They also report that after UK pressure, Saudi Arabia has agreed to stop using BL-755 cluster munitions.
Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon full statement in the House of Commons can be read here.
A government spokesperson said:
“As a State Party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, we oppose the use of cluster munitions and continue to discourage all states from using them. This incident relates to BL-755 cluster munitions made in the UK in the 1980s and exported long before the UK signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions in 2008.
“We welcome the decision by Saudi Arabia to cease use of BL-755 cluster munitions.
“We take our arms exports licensing responsibilities extremely seriously and we operate one of the most robust arms export control regimes in the world. The key test for our arms exports licensing in relation to International Humanitarian Law is whether there is a clear risk that the items concerned might be used in a serious violation of IHL.”
-ends-