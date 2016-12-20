FMV Orders Technical Support for the JAS 39 C / D

(Source: Swedish FMV, issued December 20, 2016)

FMV has now triggered an option from Saab AB, which implies an order of continuing technical support to the JAS 39 C / D when it comes to weapons and external loads.



The technical assistance includes such support, configuration management, technical documentation, technical maintenance and modification.



Deliveries will take place over several years. The order value is about SEK 129 million.



Saab Receives Order from FMV for Technical Support for Gripen

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 20, 2016)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration, FMV, for continued technical support for Gripen C/D. The order value amounts to SEK 129 million.



The order is a call-up of an option as part of a previous agreement with FMV for technical support and maintenance of Gripen’s existing weapons and external stores, which was signed in March 2015. Today’s order secures continued technical support for Gripen C/D regarding weapons and external stores, including for example support, configuration management, technical documentation, technical maintenance and modification.



“This order will ensure continued efficient operations of technical support for Gripen C/D, ensuring that the customer's availability requirements are met in the best possible way,” says Ellen Molin, head of business unit Gripen Support, within Saab business area Support and Services.



The order concerns Saab’s operations in Linköping, Järfälla and Arboga.





