A400M Makes Progress Toward Full Promised Performance (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation International News; posted Dec 20, 2016)

by Chris Pocock

Airbus Defence and Space has reported progress on various fronts with the A400M airlifter in recent weeks. It has further developed the aircraft’s tactical capabilities; delivered the first aircraft to Spain; signed a new support contract with France, Spain and the UK; and demonstrated the refueling of one A400M from another. But the European group is not yet ready to confirm progress on a key promised capability that has proved problematic: the refueling of helicopters.Despite the other well-publicized problems in 2016 with propeller gearboxes and small cracks in some center fuselage frames, the company’s A400M program manager Kurt Rossner claimed “enormous progress this year.” He continued: “There is no other aircraft in the market with the A400M’s combination of tactical and strategic capabilities.” He was speaking to mark the delivery to the German air force of its sixth aircraft, but its first to be qualified for tactical operations and for flight into threat areas.The tactical capabilities now include the ability to air-drop loads of up to eight tonnes each, including for example 24 one-metric-ton pallets. Paratroops can be dropped from the ramp or side paratroop doors in sticks of up to 20. Flight testing continues to build the numbers next to 40 and then 58 in a single pass. (end of excerpt)-ends-