Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defence; issued Dec 20, 2016)

Microsoft Corp. Sitz In Redmond Corp. (Microsoft), Redmond, Washington, has been awarded a non-competitive, firm-fixed price, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Microsoft Enterprise Technical Support Services to obtain highly-trained Microsoft Blue Badge Cardholder support.



These services require access rights to Microsoft's proprietary (closed-source) code, which is licensed under exclusive legal right of Microsoft, and are required to support the Department of Defense's mission.



The total cumulative value of the contract is $927,000,000.



The core requirements are for the contractor to provide Microsoft consulting services that include software developers and product teams to leverage a variety of proprietary resources and source code, and Microsoft premier support services such as tools and knowledge bases, problem resolution assistance from product developers, and access to Microsoft source code when applicable to support Department of Defense's mission.



Performance will predominantly be within the continental U.S.; however, support services may also be required at multiple locations outside the continental U.S.



The solicitation (HC1028-16-R-0024) was issued directly to Microsoft, a large business, as an other than full and open competitive action pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1/Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 206.302-1.



Only one responsible source and one proposal was received. The period of performance is one five-year base period.



The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1028-17-D-0001).



-ends-



