Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defence; issued Dec 20, 2016)

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Indiana, is being awarded $407,772,386 for modification P00007 to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0019) to provide MissionCare maintenance support for the V-22 AE1107C engines for the Marine Corps and Air Force.



MissionCare is a performance-based logistics concept that includes an engine hourly charge based on hours flown; program management, which covers integrated logistics support, including support equipment requirements data, supportability analysis data and updates, configuration management tracking, formal training, supply management, and contract/business administration; site support, which covers informal technical training, maintenance technical advice, engineering support, and engine repair.



Work will be performed in Oakland, California (80 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. No funding will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



