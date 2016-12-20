First Tiger HAD Block 2 Helicopter Delivered to the Spanish Army

(Source: OCCAR; issued Dec 20, 2016)

A major milestone of the Tiger HAD project was achieved on 13 December 2016 with the delivery of the first Tiger HAD/E in Block 2 configuration to the Spanish Army. Three further helicopters will be delivered before the end of the year.



The Tiger HAD/E are produced on the final assembly line at the Airbus Helicopters España (AHE) facilities in Albacete, Spain.



The helicopters will be operated by the “Batallón de Helicópteros de Ataque I” (BHELA I) in Almagro (Spain), together with the six Tiger HAP/E and four Tiger HAD/E B1 already in service. The HAD/E B2 will provide a range of new capabilities to the Spanish Army, including:



-- A new software version with MMI (Man Machine Interface) improvements,

-- A firing capability in combination with external combat tanks,

-- An HF (High Frequency) datalink,

-- Naval capabilities,

-- An enlarged firing envelope for the Spike missile and

-- The introduction of a new Engine Control Monitoring Unit (ECMU-B).



The delivery of the HAD/E B2 was enabled by the signature of the TIGER HAD B2 Qualification Statement on 5 December 2016.



