Crews Better Protected Against Mines and IEDs

(Source: Bundeswehr; issued Dec 21, 2016)

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) has tasked Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH (RMMV) with retrofitting enhanced protective elements on another 90 FUCHS armored transport vehicles (ATV).



“We have decided to procure an additional 90 FUCHS ATVs in the ATV 1 A8 configuration featuring IED and mine protection and will have the design status of another six vehicles upgraded. This means that from 2020 onwards a total of 267 FUCHS ATVs will be equipped with protection for the most probable combat scenarios,” explained Armin Schmidt-Franke, BAAINBw’s Deputy Director-General, on the occasion of the signing of the contract on 9th December 2016 in Koblenz. “We thereby make an active contribution towards the protection of our soldiers’ life and limb as well as more effectiveness during operations.”



The contract volume amounts to around €151 million. Within the next four years, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH is going to retrofit 90 FUCHS ATVs to the A8 version and equip them with the conversion kits intended for use. At the same time, the configuration of six additional ATVs is going to be adapted.



The ATV has been retrofitted to the A8 configuration in several batches since 2008. The current batch sees the procurement, amongst others, of combat operations center vehicles as well as ATVs for the engineer corps and the explosive ordnance disposal units. The FUCHS ATV is widely used within the Bundeswehr and has been continuously developed and enhanced since its introduction in 1979. It has proven its worth in operations and is currently being used in MINUSMA (Mali), RESOLUTE SUPPORT (Afghanistan) and KFOR (Kosovo).



-ends-

