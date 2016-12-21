Bell 505 Jet Ranger X Achieves Type Certification

(Source: Bell Helicopter; issued Dec 21, 2016)

FORT WORTH, TX --- Bell Helicopter announced today that its Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has been certified by the Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA).



Unveiled in 2013, the new, five-seat helicopter went from concept to a successful first flight in 20 months. Since then, the aircraft has flown more than 1,000 flight hours and undergone rigorous activities to ensure customers have superior handling qualities and payload performance.



Transport Canada joined Bell Helicopter at its Mirabel facility to commemorate the achievement.



“Today’s announcement reaffirms Bell Helicopter’s unwavering commitment to product development and the introduction of new and enhanced products to the marketplace,” said Mitch Snyder, Bell Helicopter’s President and CEO. “The Bell 505 is truly a game changer in the short light single market, and we are proud of the excellent team that drove this program through certification as well as our suppliers, customers, certification authorities and the customer advisory panel that worked with us every step of the way.”



The customer response has been astounding with more than 400 letters of intent worldwide since the initial launch in 2014. The Bell 505 offers operators many standout advantages including the Safran Helicopter Engines (HE) Arrius 2R engine that incorporates the dual channel Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) that delivers exceptional performance and reduces pilot workload.



A first-in-class fully integrated Garmin G1000H flight deck features dual 10.4-inch (26.4 cm) displays, which provide critical flight information for crews at a glance. Through Bell Helicopter’s high inertia rotor system, Bell Helicopter has demonstrated throughout the flight test program exceptional autorotation capability that is part of the Jet Ranger legacy.



With a cruise speed of 125 knots (232 km/h), range of 340 nautical miles (629 km) and useful load of 1,470 pounds (667 kg), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly while providing significant value to the operator. The customer-driven design of the aircraft places safety, performance and affordability at the forefront, blending proven systems with advanced technology and a sleek, modern design.



The reliability, speed, performance, and maneuverability of the Bell 505 is integrated with a flat floor, open cabin that is configurable for a wide variety of missions and payloads. The spacious cabin can be configured to carry up to four passengers or configured for internal cargo missions by removing quick disconnect rear cabin seats and/or copilot seat.



The Bell 505’s flat floor cabin design and large rectangular baggage compartment lets the Bell 505 adapt to your changing mission needs. These features combined with a proven and reliable drivetrain and rotor system make the Bell 505 a true multi-mission aircraft in the short light single-engine market.



