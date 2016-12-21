Old Papers Shed New Light On South Korea Deal with Lockheed Martin (excerpt)

(Source: UPI; posted Dec. 21, 2016)

By Elizabeth Shim

SEOUL --- Letters to former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il from South Korean President Park Geun-hye are shedding light on how Park navigated inter-Korea relations during her years as a lawmaker.The letters and draft documents, obtained by South Korean magazine Weekly Kyunghyang in March and October, are being considered again from a different perspective in the wake of the political scandal that has culminated in Park's impeachment and the trial of her influential friend Choi Soon-sil.According to the Kyunghyang, some of the documents also show evidence Seoul's national intelligence service placed systematic "pressure" on Jean-Luc Valerio, the president of European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company Korea, which led to an unexpected decision during Park's term to select next-generation fighter jets from EADS competitor Lockheed Martin.In November, multiple South Korean press reports and opposition party politicians had claimed Choi influenced the decision to choose Lockheed Martin's F-35A fighter jets in 2013. (end of excerpt)-ends-