Saab Receives Order for NLAW

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 22, 2016)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order for deliveries of the anti-tank weapon system NLAW. Deliveries will take place during 2016 and 2017.



The NLAW system combines the simplicity of light anti-armour weapons with the advantages of heavy, crew-operated guided missile systems. With NLAW, a single soldier can destroy a heavily protected modern Main Battle Tank (MBT) with one shot. The soldier can within and beyond the normal dismounted combat range, immediately upon target detection, regardless of attitude, without having to mount the system, load the weapon and complete a lock-on before launch.



“There is an increased interest and demand for lightweight anti-tank weapons on the market and this order is a strong proof of our customers trust in the NLAW system” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.



“In many countries, there has been a large focus the last decade on building up the capability to fight a war on terror, but we now see that many countries again also realize that the capability to fight a modern mechanized enemy, on an individual soldier level, is becoming more and more important. A system like NLAW provides that capability”, says Görgen Johansson.



The industry’s nature is such that depending on circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information regarding the customer will not be announced.



NLAW (Next generation Light Anti-tank Weapon) is a shoulder-launched, anti-tank missile system that attacks the tank from above. The system is originally developed for Sweden and Great Britain and it meets the requirements for a modern anti-tank weapon system in international operations as well as national defence.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

