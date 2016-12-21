Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 21, 2016)

United Technologies Corp. - Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a $68,678,727 modification (P00178) to previously awarded contract FA8611-08-C-2896 for F119 engine sustainment.



Contractor will provide necessary labor for engine sustainment. Work will be performed at East Hartford, Connecticut; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska; Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii; Hill Air Force Base, Utah; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma and Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2017.



Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance; and 2017 procurement funds in the amount of $68,678,727 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8611-08-C-2896).



-ends-

