ATLAS Elektronik Wins Order for the Modernization of Minehunting Vessels of the German Navy

(Source: Atlas Elektronik; issued Dec 21, 2016)

The SeaFox mine disposal vehicle launched from the German Navy minehunter Homburg. (NATO Photo)

BREMEN --- ATLAS Elektronik has received an order from the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) for the modernization of three minehunting vessels of the Frankenthal class (Type 332) in service with the German Navy.



The corresponding contract, with a volume of about 78.5 million Euros, was signed by the parties today at the BAAINBw in Koblenz.



The objective of this project, which bears the designation MJ 332 CL, is to equip the three boats with the Integrated Mine Counter Measure System (IMCMS) and the mine disposal vehicle SeaFox of ATLAS Elektronik. On top of that, the vessels will be given the capability for controlling the "Seehund" ROV, which until now has only been integrated on the minesweepers of the Ensdorf class (Type 352). In addition to the shipboard adaptations, a shore-based training and testing facility is to be established and taken into service. The project is planned to run until 2020.



The German Navy currently has ten minehunting vessels of the Frankenthal class in service. Five boats were already fitted out with the IMCMS and SeaFox by ATLAS Elektronik in 2009 and 2012. For the three units now to follow, this project aims to ensure the uniformity of the minehunting combat system and the capability of using the underwater vehicle on a total of eight units. The remaining two boats will be used as mission platforms for mine clearance divers.





The ATLAS Elektronik Group stands for maritime and naval solutions above and below the ocean surface. The company holds a leading position in all fields of maritime high technology, from command & control systems including radio & communication systems for submarines, surface combatants and mine warfare systems and ranging to heavyweight torpedoes, coastal surveillance systems and in-service support. ATLAS has established a worldwide customer portfolio. The electronics specialist is a joint company of ThyssenKrupp and Airbus DS and has a workforce of 2000 highly skilled employees.



