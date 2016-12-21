Worldwide Connectivity – Even Underwater

(Source: Bundeswehr; issued Dec 21, 2016)

The Bundeswehr has tasked Telefunken Radio Communication Systems GmbH & Co KG with modernizing the Naval Radio Transmitting Station at Saterland/Ramsloh.



Submarines – they are quiet, they are almost invisible, and they are centerpieces of maritime operations. But the exchange of information between the vessels and their command staffs must be ensured both underseas and around the globe. Since 1984, Bundeswehr submarines have been communicating with their home bases via the Naval Radio Transmitting Station at Saterland/Ramsloh. This VLF transmitting station is now receiving a state-of-the-art overhaul.



“This upgrade is going to adapt the Naval Radio Transmitting Station to current technologies and operational requirements. It will therefore remain the best guarantee for the continued command and control capability of our and partnering nations’ submarines”, said Armin Schmidt-Franke, Deputy Director-General of the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), on the occasion of the meeting on 8 December 2016 in Koblenz where the contract was signed.



From 2017 onwards, around €56 million will be invested to bring cutting-edge semiconductor and information technology as well as new software into the transmission and control stations on the 540-hectare-large site located in the federal state of Lower Saxony. The retrofitting measures also include training courses for operators and maintenance staff to familiarize them with the new technology. Telefunken Radio Communication Systems GmbH & Co KG is tasked to carry out the measures within three years.



The Naval Radio Transmitting Station consists mainly of the transmitting station itself featuring eight 100-kilowatt sender amplifiers as well as eight antennas, each 352 meters tall. The transmitting station, designed for frequencies ranging from 14 to 50 kilohertz, is divided into two separate facilities, each equipped with their own protective structures and four antennas.



One of the requirements for the retrofitting measures emphasizes the submarines’ crucial importance – throughout the entire period of the work, one of the two transmission facilities continues to be operational without interruptions.



-ends-

