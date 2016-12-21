Field Aviation Awarded Contract to Develop Special Mission Aircraft

(Source: Forecast International; issued December 21, 2016)

TORONTO, Canada --- Field Aviation and ASELSAN, a Turkish Armed Forces Foundation Company, are jointly developing a new Special Mission Aircraft platform.



The platform is based on a Bombardier Challenger 605, which is being considerably modified to successfully accomplish the aircraft’s specific mission requirements.



The aircraft modifications will be comprised of a missionized interior with multiple operator stations and critical structural aerodynamic alterations.



This program, including ASELSAN’s contributions, leverages Field Aviation’s current dominance of the Challenger special mission marketplace, and inevitably will be the first of multiple aircraft produced with ASELSAN.



The company will rely on its civil certification expertise accumulated from existing programs, to expedite the process of making the new platform mission-ready.



"At Field Aviation, we are experts in integrating and certifying complicated mission systems into many aircraft platforms. ASELSAN recognizes this, and our track record allows them to focus on the mission system and its performance," said Brian LOVE, Field Aviation’s chief operating officer. "This is a very complicated program where Field Aviation is once again being challenged to create unprecedented modifications, and we will deliver."



Mr. Ufuk KAZAK, Head of Business Line at ASELSAN adds "As a partner in this program, ASELSAN brings proven advanced infrastructure and state-of-art airborne technology gained from three decades of experience on previous successfully-completed local and international programs."



He also states that this program creates a new approach within today’s dynamic environment where both parties mutually contribute to meet specific mission requirements for customers facing similar challenging threats.



