Saab Receives Order from FMV for Gripen Upgrade

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 22, 2016)

Even as it continues to develop the next-generation Gripen E, which began taxi tests last week, Saab is upgrading the earlier Gripen C/Ds operated by the Swedish Air Force, which will share many of their successor’s capabilities. 5Saab photo)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration concerning an upgrade of the IFF system in Gripen C/D. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 240 million and delivery will take place in 2020.



The order concerns operations to upgrade the current IFF system (identification, friend or foe) to reach compatibility with upcoming NATO and civilian standards. The upgrade includes for example more secure encryption and secure identification, which will be a requirement for operations within NATO.



IFF is an identification system designed for command and control. It enables military and national (civilian air traffic control) interrogation systems to identify aircraft, vehicles or forces as friendly and to determine their range from the interrogator. IFF can be used by both military and civilian aircraft.



This IFF order supplements the latest MS 20 upgrade of Gripen C/D, which is currently in operation with the Swedish Air Force, and secures Gripen’s position as one of the most capable fighter aircraft systems available on the market.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



Saab Receives Order for Gripen Maintenance Support

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 22, 2016)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV), for Gripen maintenance and support. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 250 million and delivery will take place during 2017.



The order is an extension of a previous contract with FMV regarding performance-based support and maintenance, signed in 2012. It includes support and maintenance operations required to sustain air operations with Gripen, for example technical support, publications, spare equipment and repairs.



The work will be carried out in Sweden at Saab’s facilities in Linköping, Arboga, Gothenburg, Järfälla and Östersund.





