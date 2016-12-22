Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration concerning an upgrade of the IFF system in Gripen C/D. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 240 million and delivery will take place in 2020.
The order concerns operations to upgrade the current IFF system (identification, friend or foe) to reach compatibility with upcoming NATO and civilian standards. The upgrade includes for example more secure encryption and secure identification, which will be a requirement for operations within NATO.
IFF is an identification system designed for command and control. It enables military and national (civilian air traffic control) interrogation systems to identify aircraft, vehicles or forces as friendly and to determine their range from the interrogator. IFF can be used by both military and civilian aircraft.
This IFF order supplements the latest MS 20 upgrade of Gripen C/D, which is currently in operation with the Swedish Air Force, and secures Gripen’s position as one of the most capable fighter aircraft systems available on the market.
