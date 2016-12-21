Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 21, 2016)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded a $207,534,768 not-to-exceed, firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 51 full rate production Lot 90 Harpoon weapon systems, components, and spares for the governments of Egypt (20); Korea (19); and Brazil (12).



In addition, this contract provides for components and spares for the Navy; and the governments of Japan, Australia, Thailand, India, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, and Taiwan.



Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (71 percent); McKinney, Texas (9 percent); Burnley, United Kingdom (6 percent); Toledo, Ohio (2 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (2 percent); Elkton, Maryland (2 percent); Grove, Oklahoma (1 percent); Lititz, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Kirkwood, Missouri (1 percent); Galena, Kansas (1 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (1 percent); and various locations throughout the U.S. (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021.



Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $99,616,492 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($393,083; 0.19 percent); and the governments of Egypt ($93,102,086; 44.86 percent); Korea ($81,767,119; 39.40 percent); Brazil ($26,523,402; 12.78 percent); Japan ($2,683,621; 1.28 percent); Australia ($1,484,396; 0.72 percent); Thailand ($846,769; 0.41 percent); India ($590,172; 0.28 percent); United Arab Emirates ($73,851; 0.04 percent); Oman ($44,311; 0.02 percent); Kuwait ($14,770; 0.01 percent); and Taiwan ($11,188; 0.01 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0006).



-ends-

