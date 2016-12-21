New TIGER Standard Mark II Contracted

(Source: OCCAR; issued Dec 21, 2016)

The development of the TIGER HAD Mark II standard has been launched by OCCAR on behalf of France with the signature of the relevant contracts between OCCAR, Airbus Helicopters TIGER and TDA Armements on 15 December 2016.



These contracts will cover the Development, Production and Support activities necessary to upgrade a fleet of 24 French HAD to the Mark II configuration. The first delivery is foreseen for mid-2020. The production will last until end of 2023.



This standard will provide new capabilities to the French TIGER HAD helicopters such as:

-- Laser Guided Rockets (RPM) developed by TDA and

-- A new GPS receiver (SAASM) and CRPA antenna system developed by THALES.



